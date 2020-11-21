WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WAND) - Police in Wisconsin are still looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that left eight people injured at a shopping mall Friday.
The shooting occurred at Mayfair Mail in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, according to authorities. Police said the shooting happened during an altercation near the entrance to Macy's at the mall and was not a random act.
As of noon Saturday, police are still working to identify the suspect in the incident. Those with information on the shooting are asked to call authorities at 414-471-8430.
Police aaid the mall will remain closed Satursay as the investigation into the incident continues.
When officers arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene, but first responders discovered seven adults and one teenager wounded, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said. The victims were hospitalized following the shooting but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Weber said.
Police said witnesses reported the shooter was a man in his 20s or 30s, but his identity was not immediately known.
Armed officers, including FBI agents and SWAT members, could be seen in areas outside the mall for several hours Friday afternoon.
The FBI Milwaukee office confirmed it was assisting with the investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.