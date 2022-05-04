SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two suspects are in custody after they fired gunshots in Springfield.
Police said at about 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, officers were in the 1200 block of E. South Grand Ave. in Springfield when they heard multiple gunshots. Two people were seen firing guns to the north before quickly fleeing into a residence.
After a search warrant was obtained for the residence, officers said they recovered two firearms, including a .357 revolver and a Ruger 9 mm semi-automatic weapon.
Police said the Ruger was reported stolen in a Missouri burglary, where 60 additional firearms were taken.
Two Springfield men, including one at 32 years old and another at 35 years old, were taken into custody.
The first is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. The second is accused of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and possession of a stolen firearm.
Bond has been set for the suspects at $750,000. Both are in Sangamon County custody.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case or other crimes should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
