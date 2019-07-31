DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men accused of possessing a stolen gun are facing charges in Macon County.
Police said the DPD Community Action Team tried to stop a red Chevrolet Impala on July 13 before it drove off. Sworn statements said they then found it unoccupied in the 1000 block of N. View St., along with 24-year-old men Christopher Schultz and Larry Bond walking southbound on Oakland Avenue from View.
A strong cannabis odor was coming from the Chevrolet, police said, and a search of the vehicle led to a satchel containing a Ruger magazine with at least six unspent ammunition rounds in it, along with a prescription bottle belonging to Schultz. Officers said they believed the men had discarded a weapon, then found a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in the yard of 936 N. Oakland Ave. while canvassing the area.
Statements said the pistol is confirmed to be stolen from Shelby County.
Both Schultz and Bond face charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Schultz faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Bond remains in custody Wednesday on $10,000 bail, while Schultz is out of custody after posting 10 percent of his $10,000 bail Wednesday morning.