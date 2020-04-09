DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are trying to learn why they say a man set a gas station employee's car on fire at a Danville Circle K Wednesday.
Officers were called to the gas station in the 1200 block of Bowman Ave. just before 6 a.m. for a vehicle fire.
Police said 39-year-old Shane Wombles of Danville is seen on surveillance cameras getting in and out of an employee's car that was parked in the parking lot. Then, flames can be seen coming from the car.
The victim ran out and saw a man getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle.
She noticed there was something on fire inside her vehicle and was able to remove the items and smother the fire out.
Officers searched the area and found Wombles walking away from the scene in the area of Bowman St. and Meadow St.
Wombles was taken into custody on preliminary charges of arson and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
It does not appear that Wombles or the victim knew each other.
There was minor damage to the vehicle from the fire. No one was hurt.
Wombles is currently in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.