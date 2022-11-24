CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed early Thanksgiving morning, according to University of Illinois Police.
University Police said it is investigating an off-campus stabbing that happened early Thursday morning.
According to police, a student received a non-life-threatening wound.
Police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation that began around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East Green Street, Champaign.
Police said the student approached a man, and the two exchanged words before the student swung a fist at the man. The man dodged the punch and responded by striking the student once with a sharp object.
Police said the man then ran south from the intersection of Fourth and Green streets. The student was taken to a local hospital.
The incident prompted an Illini-Alert emergency notification to campus community members. Police searched for the man but determined he had already left the campus area.
A security camera captured the below image of the man, and police investigators were asking for help from anyone who might know him. As of 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, police identified him, but did not release his name or any additional information about the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 217-333-1216. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.
