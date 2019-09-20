CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – There was no bullying or a weapon used when a student suffered a serious cut at a Champaign school, police said.
A Friday update from Champaign law enforcement regarding a situation in a school bathroom at Dr. Howard Elementary, which police responded to Monday, said the female student was cut in her stomach area after a group of students voluntarily took part in “playful, yet aggressive behavior”. Their investigation found the student’s cut came from her hitting a locking device on the door of a bathroom stall.
There was no evidence of any criminal intent or a student being held against their will.
Police said complications surfaced in the investigation when they received conflicting accounts about what happened to the student. They said “false and inaccurate information” was circulating in the community.
“Champaign Police take all school safety concerns extremely seriously and worked thoroughly and expeditiously to investigate the cause of the student’s injury,” a press release said.
Police said there is no further comment at this time because no criminal conduct occurred and the privacy of the involved students needs to be protected.