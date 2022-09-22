SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Police arrested a Lanphier High School teacher after an altercation with a student on Monday.
According to police, Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery after an altercation sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital.
Akers told police, a student was punching him in the face multiple times, before he picked up the teen and held him down until police arrived.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.