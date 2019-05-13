URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A teen accused of threatening a student brought ammunition to school with him, police say.
Staff at Urbana High School had information saying a student threatened a student in another school with violence using a firearm. An Urbana police sergeant and school staff took the student out of class and brought them to a counselor’s office, where law enforcement says they found 49 rounds of pistol ammunition on them in a backpack.
Police say the student resisted a pat-down by the sergeant and was arrested.
The student faces a tentative charge of disorderly conduct. They are in custody at the Champaign County Youth Detention Center Monday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana police at (217)384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.