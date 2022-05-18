SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield high school students were robbed at gunpoint in a Wednesday armed robbery.
Police said they responded at 3:33 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 2300 block of E. Ash St. They said the crime happened when two Southeast High School students were walking home from school.
The gunman approached and pointed a gun at a student, demanding their mask. The student gave the mask to the suspect and the suspect fled. They were quickly arrested by Springfield police.
Authorities recovered the mask and the firearm. The weapon was reported to be stolen, police said.
Officers added the victims and suspect are all juveniles. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Springfield Police Department is investigating.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.