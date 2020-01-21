ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Christian school was vandalized and the school van was stolen in Rosamond.
Deputies got a call around 3 p.m. Sunday saying Faith Bible Christian Academy had been vandalized.
A security system, computers, trophy cases, and the school office had been damaged.
A classroom window was destroyed.
Candy, sports drinks, and an undetermined amount of money had been stolen.
The school van was also stolen, but later returned by the suspects.
Video footage showed three male suspects inside the building around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 19.
Three juveniles were arrested and admitted to taking part in the incident. Some of the stolen property was recovered.
Two of the three suspects were enrolled as students at the school.
All three male juveniles are facing multiple felony charges, and were detained in a juvenile detention facility pending their first court appearance before a Christian County Judge.