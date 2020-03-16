DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man who they said ran from officers near an apartment complex.
Officers said they chased the 30-year-old suspect for 50 minutes after he ran from a vacant resident at 88 S. Country Club Road, which is across from Muffley Elementary School, beginning at about 7:05 p.m. They said the chase then moved through the parking lot of Timber Cove Apartments, located at 1703 S. Country Club Road.
The man moved through a shallow cove of Lake Decatur at an area behind the complex, then hid before his arrest.
Authorities first took the man to a hospital. He was then booked into Macon County custody.
Police declined to release the suspect's name Monday night.