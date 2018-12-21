LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have arrested a man after he allegedly held a relationship with a 15-year-old over a three month period.
Police say beginning in September of 2018, after meeting on a social media site, Javier Joiner picked up a 15-year-old female in Texas. Joiner, an over-the-road truck driver allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl until December 2018.
Joiner and the juvenile female traveled through numerous states without Joiner having authorization to transport the juvenile across state lines. Joiner allegedly photographed and video recorded sexual acts between himself and the juvenile female, and distributed the images via an electronic communication device.
On December 6, 2018, Joiner allegedly physically assaulted and left the juvenile female on Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Illinois, after the juvenile female tried to end the relationship. The juvenile female was interviewed by the ISP and placed in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Joiner later contacted the juvenile female and arranged to travel from Ohio to Lincoln, Illinois to pick her up. On December 21, 2018, agents from the ISP Zone 4 Investigations Violent Crimes Unit in Springfield, and Lincoln Police Department, located Joiner traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Joiner was arrested and charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony) and Child Pornography (Class 1 Felony). Joiner was incarcerated at the Logan County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. A formal filing decision will be made once the Logan County State's Attorney reviews the case.