DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is now facing charges after running from police into a home near Hickory and Lowber streets in a situation that involved a large crowd and drew a police response.
Dana E. Bond is facing charges of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
The Decatur Police Department say they observed a vehicle in the area that abruptly parked their vehicle once they noticed officers passing by. DPD officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Bond exited the car with a suspicious item and ran into a home at 1267 E. Hickory St. Police say Bond was the only person in the car.
In a sworn statement, officers said it is believed Bond was carrying a gun wrapped with a shirt or towel.
Once Bond ran into the home, officers surrounded the residence and the suspect eventually surrendered.
Decatur Police Chief James Getz said the home Bond ran into is know to police and believed to be a drug and gang home.
In the car officers found a loaded gun on the floor board. Once officers obtained a search warrant for the home they found two other guns that were loaded. Police say six other people live inside the residence. Getz said six of the seven people in total are convicted felons.
Getz said in a release, "minutes after police arrived in the area, a group of around 100 people formed. Many of these subjects yelled and threatened police even while in the presence of young kids. Due to the hostility of the crowd, more officers including support from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was required."
Getz said the only reason more officers were called was due to the hostility and threats from the crowd. He said the police were simply trying to remove the guns and violent offenders of the street.
"We ask for peaceful discussions and dialogue but will continue to remove illegal guns and violent offenders from the streets," said Getz.
Bond is known to police. He is currently on parole for an armed robbery/kidnapping in Sangamon County.
Police arrested Bond and he was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Additional charges and arrests could be made, DPD said.
