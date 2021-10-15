CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A bank robbery occurred Friday in Champaign, police said.
The robbery at First Midwest Bank, located at 812 Springfield Ave., happened when a male suspect entered and demanded cash.
There was no weapon shown or implied.
It's unclear if there was any cash stolen in this robbery.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
