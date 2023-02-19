SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police said a person armed inside a home fired shots in direction of police.
On Saturday at 7:06 p.m., Springfield Police responded to the 700 Block of South English Avenue for a man armed with a gun.
Upon arrival, police said the man fired the weapon in the direction of police.
On Sunday at 12:57 a.m., police reported a man and woman exited the home.
No one was hurt.
Springfield Police said it will continue to investigate the initial incident of shots fired, and additional information will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.