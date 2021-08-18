CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in in custody after fleeing Champaign police and crashing into a home, officers said.
Police said they were investigating a shots fired call Wednesday when they encountered a suspect, who fled on foot before getting in a vehicle and fleeing. The vehicle rammed into a home on Williamsburg Drive.
The suspect ran and was arrested in the 1600 block of Williamsburg.
There were no reports of any injuries.
