URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who federal authorities say had close to five pounds of pure grade methamphetamine was arrested.
Officials arrested Wardell Dockery, 26 was charged on Thursday with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to the probable-cause affidavit obtained by the News-Gazette, several agencies had been looking into Dockery, whose street name is “Little Money,” since at least February, when a confidential informant arranged to buy a half-ounce of crystal meth from him.
On Feb. 20, Dockery was seen by police leaving to go to the pre-arranged sale. After the drug was exchanged authorities obtained a search warrant for two homes where Dockery is known to stay.
When they searched both homes. One was a house in Champaign. There they found 1,892 grams of methamphetamine ice, 515 grams of powder cocaine, 46 grams of crack cocaine, 14 grams of oxycodone and three loaded handguns
At a mobile home in Urbana they found 84 grams of meth, 11 pills of Ecstasy, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1,672 grams of cannabis, a 9 mm handgun and a large amount of cash.
Dockery could face more charges for the additional items found in the homes.