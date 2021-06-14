DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man broke a car window and hit a man in the head with a gun before entering a Decatur woman's home and damaging property, police said.
This happened Saturday evening, officers said, when the woman and a male friend came to her home on North Church Street. The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Bradley W. Smith, is accused of breaking the front passenger window of the car the victims were in, then striking the woman's friend in the face with a handgun.
Authorities said Smith threw the woman to the ground and began kicking her in the head repeatedly. He's accused of then going into her house and breaking her 65-inch TV.
Police responded to the scene and found scratches on the woman's neck from the attack. They said they observed a damaged TV, along with overturned furniture and evidence of a gunshot being fired in the bathroom.
Smith faces eight total charges after his Saturday evening arrest, including home invasion, unlawful vehicular invasion, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, criminal damage to property, aggravated discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Records show four past convictions on Smith's record for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of his firearm, along with two convictions for domestic battery. He does not have a FOID card, authorities said.
Smith's bail is set at $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.