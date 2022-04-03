COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- A man suspected of shooting two women to death near Collinsville and leading police on a chase that ended near Pana has died, police announced at a Sunday evening news conference.
That suspect, 32-year-old Adam Cobb was pronounced dead Sunday morning, police said.
The incident began Saturday morning
, when authorities were responded to a home near Collinsville after a 911 call. There, they found resident Jamie Joiner, 30, dead of gunshot wound along with her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, of California. authorities also reported finding a dog shot to death.
Both Jamie Joyner and Cobb lived at the home, but a separation was in place between the two, and Jessica Joiner had come to help her sister move out, police said. Police said they believe a disturbance occurred between Cobb and Jaime Joiner, and Cobb shot the two women and the dog.
Cobb left the scene and was later pursued by police, before the chase ended near Pana later Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff's Department did not discuss that pursuit or its end at the Sunday news conference, referring questions on the matter to Illinois State Police.
