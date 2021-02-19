DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in the murder of John Betscher, the owner of JB's in Decatur, has been arrested.
Police said they arrested Dangelo Foster, 23, on Friday morning at the Macon County Courthouse. He faces a preliminary murder charge.
The shooting happened on the evening of Nov. 14, 2020. Police responded to JB's, located at 1301 N. Calhoun St., and found Betscher unresponsive on the floor.
Police said Betscher was working alone when the suspect pulled up to a drive-up window and fired multiple times, hitting him.
