SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested a suspect involved in seven armed robberies in Sangamon, on Tuesday.
According to officials, on August 23, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of East North Grand Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, the victim advised police he was in the process of selling a black Mercedes sedan when the subject purchasing the vehicle produced a firearm.
Police say the victim exited the vehicle, at which time the suspect began firing the weapon in his direction.
The victim was not struck. However, a nearby mobile home and vehicle were damaged by the gunfire.
At the time of the incident, officers were not able to locate the suspect or vehicle.
Springfield Police then responded to multiple reports of armed robberies, two of which involved gunfire, and a suspect driving a black Mercedes on August 24, between 5:00 a.m. and 6:05 a.m.
At 7:45 a.m., officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Taylor Avenue at Ash Street and attempted a traffic stop.
After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle.
No injuries resulted from this crash.
One subject was taken into custody and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
The Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division are continuing to investigate these incidents.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the suspect's identity and booking photo are not being released.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.