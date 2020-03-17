DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a suspect who they said led police on a chase before jumping into Lake Decatur.
Officers said 30-year-old Matthew G. Leach held a woman against her will Sunday and battered her in a car. According to statements, she had asked him to help her move things and he arrived "high on meth".
The documents said Leach told the woman "you're going to get dealt with" and took her to an area near West Division Street and North Church Street. Police said he refused to let her out of the car and she called police, who tried to pull the car over. Leach is accused of slapping her in the face and throwing items at her.
Officers said Leach ran from the vehicle and wasn't found until Monday night, when law enforcement responded to a report of people entering a vacant residence, located at 83 S. Country Club Road. When spotted by police at about 7:05 p.m., statements said Leach ran through the parking lot of Timber Cove Apartments (1703 S. Country Club Road), went to a dock and jumped into a shallow part of the lake before hiding.
Police said they attempted to use a stun gun on Leach before an officer grabbed onto his leg. The suspect continued to run.
He was eventually arrested, and officers said they found a box of .22 caliber ammunition on Leach at that time. Leach is accused of possessing a revoked FOID card.
Leach faces preliminary charges of unlawful restraint, resisting a peace officer, resistance to an officer and illegal possession of ammunition. His bail is set at $40,000 in Macon County.