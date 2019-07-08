DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said forced entry into a Decatur home and made death threats is behind bars.
According to sworn statements, 46-year-old Larry D. Robinson entered the victim’s North Illinois Street apartment at about 8:44 p.m. on July 5. Robinson is accused of carrying a boom handle in his hand, making threats to kill the victim and pushing him in the chest.
Police said the victim managed to tackle Robinson, causing the suspect’s hat to fall off.
Officers reported finding a Chicago Bulls hat lying on the porch outside of the apartment, along with a broom handle. They arrested Robinson on the night of July 5 at the scene of the alleged home invasion.
Robinson faces a home invasion charge in Macon County. His bail is set at $40,000.