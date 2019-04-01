DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man put cocaine in his mouth after officers noticed the drug in his car, police say.
Sworn statements say police came to an address in the 3900 block of E. Grand Ave. in response to a check the welfare call. They found a man sitting in a gold 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis car. Police say 24-year-old Ladell Gude stepped out of the car as police arrived and reached back in when officers noticed a “white, powdery substance” on the driver’s seat.
Police say they pulled Gude out of the car by the arm, but the suspect refused to open his right hand. Statements say officers then took him the ground when he tried to pull away, but Gude managed to put some cocaine into his mouth.
Gude gave up after police used a Taser on him. Officers say he was hospitalized to make sure his health wasn’t in danger from ingesting cocaine.
Officers seized a bag of cocaine at the scene, police say, which weighed 2.9 grams. They say a green bag in the car’s glove box had a small digital scale and plastic bags in it.
Gude is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice and resisting police, among other counts. He is behind bars on Macon County with bond set at $750,000.