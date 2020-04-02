DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a man who police said robbed someone at knifepoint.
At around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers said the current boyfriend of the victim's ex-wife robbed the victim of cash. This happened at an address in the 400 block of N. College St.
Police described the suspect as a white Decatur man in his 30s. They said he's about 5-foot-8 in height, weighs 180 to 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. They said he was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a dark-colored shirt and red and black hat.
Anyone with information should contact Decatur police at (217)424-2711.