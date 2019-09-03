DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man set a woman’s wig on fire during a fight, police said.
Officers said Antwone L. Clemmons Jr., 18, and the woman were arguing on June 28 in the 1500 block of N. College St. Clemmons is accused of throwing juice on her before punching her more than once with a closed fist.
He then ripped the wig from the victim’s head, police said, threw it on the ground, and finally lit it on fire after pouring lighter fluid it on it. In sworn statements, police estimated the wig had a value of about $150.
According to statements, officers found what seemed to be scratches and bruises on the arms of the victim. They said she had a liquid consistent with juice on her shirt and ashes with the smell of burnt hair were in the area.
Clemmons faces charges of arson, theft from a person and domestic battery. His bail is set at $5,000 in Macon County.