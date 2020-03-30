DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at when he chased people he believed had tried to break into his car or garage, police said.
Officers said the victim was notified at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday of a motion sensor going off, so he went outside and found five people acting suspiciously. Because he thought they might be burglars, he yelled out and began chasing them.
This happened in the 1700 block of North Monroe Street.
The chase went across North Monroe, according to a victim statement, leading to a suspect pulling a gun from his waistband and firing about five shots over his shoulder at the victim. When police responded at 10:25 p.m., they found eight 9 mm shell casings along the path of the chase.
There were no injuries.
Authorities described the suspects as people in their late teens who had on black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.
When they responded to the shots fired scene, authorities said they heard another three or four shots in the area. Two 9 mm casings were then found in the 500 block of West Olive Street, and police said they believe the reports are related.
Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department at (217)424-2711.