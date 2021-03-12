DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man stabbed another man in the stomach during a motel room argument.
It happened on the evening on March 6 at Intown Motel, located at 1013 E. Eldorado St., according to a sworn statement. The document said the victim and Theadore I. Roby, 42, were in a motel room arguing over a woman before Roby stood up and stabbed the victim in the stomach.
Police said Roby then sprinted out of the room.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Roby's bail is set at $150,000 in Macon County.
