DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man beat and stomped on another during a fight in Decatur, police said.
According to sworn statements, 30-year-old Cortney J. Smith battered the victim on May 20. Officers said recorded video of the fight showed Smith punching, kicking and stomping on the other man.
The attack left the victim with a broken rib on the right side of his body and a cut on his lower lip, police said.
Smith is charged with aggravated battery, direct criminal contempt, driving on a suspended license and retail theft. The theft charge came after police said he stole three containers of Enfamil formula from Maffit Street Market in Decatur on Sept. 1, 2018.
Smith’s total bail is set at $14,500 in Macon County. Records show he is scheduled to be released from custody on Aug. 15.