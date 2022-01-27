DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a domestic battery suspect hit a K-9 officer in the face with a bat when the animal was trying to catch him.
Police responded after 8 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1100 block of W. Cerro Gordo St. for a report of Blake A. Paschal, 47, allegedly having stabbed a woman in the leg. He's also accused of hitting the woman in the face and making death threats.
Officers said when they responded, a male voice in the house told officers to leave. According to a sworn affidavit, authorities heard Paschal say something to the effect of, "I see your gun, it better be bigger than mine" and also stated something about having an "AK-47."
The affidavit said police had learned the victim had barricaded herself in a bedroom. Because of this and other circumstances in the case, they forced the front door open and found the victim.
A K-9 officer named "Leeroy Jenkins" and a handler were called to the residence. Police said the handler told Paschal he was under arrest and needed to come outside. The handler warned a police dog would be used to find the suspect hiding in the home.
The K-9 was sent to the basement, where the suspect allegedly shouted he would kill the dog. He's accused of then jabbing the dog in the face with a wooden baseball bat.
Paschal was taken into custody with the help of the K-9 officer. He faces multiple preliminary charges, including domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injuring a police animal, among other counts.
The dog was treated at Northgate Pet Clinic in Decatur. He suffered a bruised upper lip and abrasion to his mouth, bruising to the inside of the left ear and a black eye in the left eye after being hit numerous times with a bat, per police.
Records show Paschal has a history
His total bail is set at $235,000 in Macon County.
