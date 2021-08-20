MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said threated to kill an officer in Mattoon is in custody Friday.
At 12:46 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 45-year-old Leonard C. Stafford Jr. in the 1500 block of S. 2nd St. Police said they had received a complaint of a man waving a gun in the air.
Authorities determined he had a paintball gun that was altered to look like a real firearm, a press release said.
Police said Stafford refused to cooperate in the booking process and threatened great bodily harm and death toward an arresting officer. He was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, where he is held on bond set at $400,000.
