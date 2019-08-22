ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said tried to cash a fraudulent check in Arcola is in custody.
Officers said 31-year-old Eric C. Harris tried to cash the check Tuesday at Arcola Hispanic and American Grocery Store, which is located at 117 W. Washington St. He then left the store on foot.
Police said they found Harris, who gave a fake name and date of birth. After confirming he was the suspect they were looking for by watching security video from the store, they arrested him.
Harris is facing charges of forgery and obstructing justice. He is behind bars in the Douglas County Jail Thursday.