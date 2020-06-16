DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect armed with a saw robbed a delivery driver in Decatur, police said.
Officers were called to the 800 block of S. 17th. around 9:30 Monday night.
Police said the pizza delivery order was made from a bogus phone number.
The delivery driver said a black man between the ages of 17 and 20 with a dark complexion standing between 6' and 6'2" wearing a red and white shirt and shorts used a saw to rob him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.
