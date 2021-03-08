SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle followed a victim before he was shot in the hand, Springfield police said in an update.
A Monday night press release about a shooting in the area of Ash Street and Glenwood Avenue said authorities determined the suspect vehicle started following the victim near Stanford Avenue and North Street. Both vehicles kept going east on North Street, then moved northbound on First Street and west on Ash.
After the shooting, police said the suspect vehicle fled southbound on State Street from Ash. Police responded to the scene and found shell casings in the intersection.
Police later learned of a possible gunshot victim at 200 W. North Grand Ave. The male victim, who had a non-life-threatening wound to the hand, was transported by ambulance from that address to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Springfield police want anyone with video cameras along the above route to look for a silver car followed by a dark-colored car. The time frame would be between 11:45 a.m. and 12: 05 p.m. Monday. People with footage should call Springfield police at (217)788-8325. .
The victim in this shooting was also a victim in another shooting, which police said happened less than two weeks before March 8, 2021.
Anyone with information about this crime or another crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
For information about people illegally carrying firearms police said Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum of $500 for information leading to the arrest of a person with a handgun and $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires ammunition.
Police said a reward of up to $2,500 or $5,000 could be available if a firearm is linked to another crime and is related to a homicide.
