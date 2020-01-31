DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A search warrant executed in Decatur led police to drugs and a loaded handgun, officers said.
Members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Emergency Response Team served the warrant on Jan. 30 at 968 W. View St. Police said they made contact with Lee Moy, 49, who refused to make any statements.
Police said they found 154 grams of marijuana with packaging, 1.7 grams of cocaine with packaging, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, a functional digital scale and 55 pills consistent with ecstasy in the home. They then arrested Moy.
Moy has past convictions on his record in Macon County for aggravated domestic battery and possession of cannabis with intent to delivery. He now faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of cocaine.
Moy’s bail is set at $100,000.