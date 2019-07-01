DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a suspected drug dealer may have been trying to flush evidence when investigators served a search warrant.
The Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit, DPD Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Macon County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant after 9 a.m. on June 28. Police say ERT members found 28-year-old Andrew D. Cook in the home, located at 759 E. Lawrence St, with his hand in a bathroom toilet.
The officer who wrote a sworn statement about this search warrant made a note saying that, based on his training and experience, people often flush evidence to destroy it.
Investigators say they found over $3,400 in cash in the house, along with a digital scale and a plate with less than 1 gram of cocaine on it. They say a 9 mm weapon was also discovered.
Cook faces multiple charges, including one for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is out of custody after posting his $1,500 bond on June 29.
Court records show Cook has four past drug-related convictions on his record.