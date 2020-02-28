DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man found with heroin and digital scales is behind bars Friday, police said.
Officers said a knock search warrant was executed at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the Decatur home (360 W. Leafland Ave.) of Lemar D. Hemphill, 28. During the search, police said they found a clear knotted bag containing about 1.5 grams of heroin.
According to sworn statements, Hemphill also possessed two functional digital scales, clear plastic bags “consistent with packaging”, a bottle containing about 109 tramadol pills and $323 in cash. Tramadol is a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Hemphill faces a preliminary charge of manufacture/delivery of heroin. Statements said he has two past convictions for possession of a controlled substance, along with another for manufacture/delivery of 500-2000 grams of cannabis. Documents added the suspect was out on bond in February for a 2019 delivery of a controlled substance charge.
His bail is set at $300,000 in Macon County.