DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is in the hospital after crashing their car into a parked car and porch while under the influence, according to Decatur Police.
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police said a person was driving on West Wood Street when they crashed their car into a park car and a porch near the 1900 Block of West Wood Street.
The driver is expected to be ok. Police did not say if they arrested the driver or if they are facing charges. WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
