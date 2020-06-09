Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then windy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 82F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.