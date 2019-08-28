DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with marijuana in the Decatur area is behind bars, police said.
Police said in sworn statements they stopped driver Treyon Foster, 20, after midnight Wednesday in the 1700 block of W. Packard St. They said they noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle and asked Foster to exit the car for a probable cause search.
Foster told police he had marijuana under the driver’s seat, statements said, and officers found a bag containing about 28.1 grams, along with a digital scale. Police said the female passenger in the car was holing a bag with 18 grams of marijuana inside of it. They said she told them Foster asked her to hold the bag when police came.
Statements said Foster had $576 in cash in his pocket, which was mostly in $20 bills – the denomination police said is commonly used in street drug sales.
The suspect faces charges of manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is out of custody after posting a $500 bond payment Wednesday afternoon.