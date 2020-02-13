DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected marijuana dealer crashed his car and ran from police Wednesday, officers said.
Police said they tried to stop a Chevrolet Impala driven by Randy T. Wheeler, 25, at about 7:35 p.m. for failing to signal when required. At that time, they said Wheeler crashed into a telephone pole and ran northbound in an alleyway of the 1000 block of N. Edward St. According to sworn statements, police followed him to the front door of a house and arrested him after he ran out of the back door.
Wheeler is accused of throwing 39.4 grams of marijuana with packaging while running. Police said they searched Wheeler and found $399 in cash, including $340 entirely in $20 bills – amounts that are commonly consistent with street level drug sales. They said he also had another 3 grams of marijuana and a functioning scale in his car.
The suspect is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and resisting a peace officer. He is out of jail after posting a $2,500 bond payment.