DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is accused of possessing meth during a Decatur traffic stop.
Authorities with the Decatur Police Department Community Action Team said the stop was conducted at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Wood and Maffit streets. They said the driver of the Ford Hatchback was Ashley N. Curtis, 30.
K-9 "Aldo" alerted to the scent of illegal drug odors, sworn statements said, and a search revealed two plastic bags containing meth in Curtis' purse. One was 18 grams with packaging, while the other weighed 29 grams. The amounts were "consistent with distribution", police said.
Curtis is charged with meth delivery and direct criminal contempt. Authorities set her bail at $80,000 in Macon County.