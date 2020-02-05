DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man previously accused of dealing meth was caught a second time with drugs, newly released sworn statements from police said.
Police said they found Khristan N. Scott, 30, on Oct. 22, 2019 in the 1200 block of N. Van Dyke St. in Decatur, when he had an active Champaign County warrant for speeding.
A detective stopped Scott and confirmed the warrant, then searched him and found 72 pills (34.4 grams) of ecstasy that field tested positive for meth, along with four bags containing about .5 grams of cocaine, police said. They said Scott admitted to buying 100 pills for $250 and planning to sell them for a profit.
He's accused of also having $425 in cash on him.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Scott was caught when police served a search warrant at 1445 E. Walnut St. in Decatur and found him outside. Officers said he dropped a bag of ecstasy pills when they approached, which he admitted to buying from that address in order to sell.
Police arrested Scott on Tuesday, after they said lab results came back and showed positive testing for meth in the pills from the Van Dyke Street stop.
Scott already faced charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of meth and direct criminal contempt, and now has a new charge for possession of meth.
His bail is set at $65,000 in Macon County.