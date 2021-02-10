SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects are behind bars in connection to shots being fired in Springfield, police said.
Officers reported responding at about 9:59 p.m. Sunday to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of E. Mason St. Authorities found nine .223 caliber shell casings in the roadway.
Surveillance from a nearby residence gave authorities a description of a suspect vehicle, which was a gray or silver Dodge Dakota with a camper shell.
Springfield Park District police found the vehicle at about 10:37 p.m. on the same night as it moved southbound on MacArthur Avenue. Police said the driver made an abrupt turn and parked in a nearby apartment complex.
Officers said suspects fled on foot. Two people were arrested in the 2800 block of Lincoln Ave. Both are now in the Sangamon County Jail.
Authorities reported finding an AR-15 style rifle and a magazine containing 17 live rounds in the vehicle when serving a search warrant.
The names of the suspects are currently withheld pending charges filed by the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.