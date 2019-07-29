DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects accused of battering and stealing from a 69-year-old victim are in custody Monday.
Police said several men and a woman committed the crime at about 4:20 p.m. on July 26 when they entered a home, located in the 400 block of Avenue E in Danville, and began punching the victim while demanding personal items. They said the suspects took his phone and wallet before fleeing the area.
Responders treated the victim for a cut to his face.
A press release said officers tracked down and arrested two of the suspects – Danville men Larry A. Woodard and Tyler R. Jones, both 24, at about 5:45 p.m. on July 26. They’re behind bars in the Danville Public Safety Building and face charges of home invasion, robbery to a person and aggravated battery to an elderly person.
The investigation into the crime is ongoing. Police have not said if they are continuing to search for a female suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.