DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects who held up a Circle K gas station and told a clerk to give them "everything you got," ended up getting nothing, police said.
The attempted armed robbery happened at the Circle K on North Woodford just before midnight.
Decatur police said one suspect stood outside while the other took a step inside the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.
The clerk ducked behind the counter and yelled to warn a delivery driver who was in the bathroom.
Both suspects took off.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.