DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Suspects found with meth were hiding it in fast food bags, police said.
Police said they stopped a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer SUV after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday because the driver failed to signal during a turn twice. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 2300 block of E. Prairie Ave.
Officers said they saw furtive movements coming from inside the vehicle and watched driver Jerald Anderson, 60, and passenger Nicholas Hammel, 41, rifle through bags from McDonald’s. They said the suspects claimed they had just been to the restaurant.
A K-9 officer then came to the scene and gave a positive alert on the vehicle, according to sworn statements. Police said they searched the McDonald’s bags, where they found a small glass vile containing a substance that tested positive for meth and a black pocketbook containing a black digital scale.
Both Anderson and Hammel have past meth-related convictions on their records. Each suspect is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other counts.
Hammel’s bail is set at $50,000, while Anderson’s is $20,000 in Macon County.