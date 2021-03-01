SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of illegally possessing guns in Springfield have been arrested.
Police said the first arrested happened late on the night on Feb. 27, when officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Strike 'N Spare, located at 2660 W. Lawrence Ave. The caller said one of the people was armed with a firearm.
One half of the disturbance fled the area as police arrived. Officers arrested the remaining person and said they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Raekwon Shell of Springfield.
Shell is charged with possession of a weapon with no FOID card and unlawful use of a weapon.
At 1:07 p.m. Sunday, Springfield police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Livingston St. They said a loaded handgun was found in a vehicle search.
Police said 24-year-old Tucker Caine of Jerome was arrested. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon with no FOID card.
Both suspects have been released on bond.
Police want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
