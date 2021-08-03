RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Suspects accused of shooting at a Rantoul house were arrested after authorities said they fled and tried to grab an older adult out of her car.
Officers said this situation unfolded when they responded at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane for a report of shots fired. They found a residence had been hit multiple times by gunshots. There were no reported injuries.
Witnesses said they saw a small, white vehicle pull up in the front, with shots coming from the vehicle.
Rantoul police used license plate readers and quickly identified the suspect vehicle. Information about the vehicle was sent to local police departments.
The vehicle was spotted by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office deputy at about noon Tuesday. The vehicle was moving southbound on U.S. 45 approaching the north side of Urbana. It was speeding, authorities said, and couldn't make the turn onto the I-74 westbound onramp. It became disabled after going into the grass.
Authorities said four people ran southbound from the vehicle. They crossed the interstate and went into the parking lot of a Steak 'n Shake, located at 2009 Kenyon Road in Urbana.
Police said the suspects then started opening vehicle doors of people waiting in the restaurant drive-thru line. They are accused of trying to pull a woman from her car by grabbing her.
She was able to resist and the suspects ran southbound from the area. They crossed into the Urbana Country Club Golf Course and were arrested after a foot pursuit, police said. Officers said three handguns were found in the flight path of the suspects.
The suspects arrested were 19-year-old Patrick M. Briggs of Urbana, 22-year-old William Z. Laws of Atlanta, Ga., 20-year-old Teron R. Laws of Atlanta, Ga., and a 15-year-old minor.
The three adults were taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center. They are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and vehicular invasion. Illinois Department of Corrections parole warrants had been issued for Briggs and William Laws.
The juvenile was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where he faces the same charges as the adults.
