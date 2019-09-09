CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for three people they said stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.
The theft happened July 29 around 7 p.m. at the Walmart in the 2600 block of Prospect Ave. in Champaign.
Police said suspects distracted employees while they checked out and made it look as though they paid for the $3,000 worth or merchandise they took.
Some merchandise was returned for cash at another Walmart outside of Champaign County.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.