WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Suspicious people approached children in the Watseka area Sunday, authorities said.
According to Watseka police, it happened that afternoon in the 400 block of S. 4th St., when two young females came up to two children and offered them money to come look at their pets. The children went home and told their parents.
When the father went outside, police said he watched the females get into a blue Dodge caravan that had three to four adults in it. The females are described as having pink hair and dark brown hair.
Police said they were unable to find vehicle or person matching the descriptions provided. Anyone with information is asked to call Watseka police at (815)432-2433.
Parents are asked to talk to their kids about how to handle situations involving strangers.